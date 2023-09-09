Deion Sanders didn't mince words when addressing his Colorado Buffaloes team about the importance of winning their home opener. In a video posted on the Huskers Talk Twitter page, Sanders boldly proclaimed to his team that nobody is “whooping us at the crib”.

“This is our house man. Look around. Ain't nobody whooping us at the crib. I don't know what kind of man would let someone come into his house and whoop him. I don't know where y'all come from but where I come from, ain't nobody coming in your house…ain't nobody coming in your street…ain't nobody coming to your block…ain't nobody coming to your crib that's gonna whoop you!”

Sanders knows about winning home games. At Jackson State, his team never lost a home matchup. One notable home matchup in Sanders's tenure with the Tigers is the team's 202 homecoming matchup against Campbell University. His Jackson State team escaped a hard-fought 22-14 game against the Campbell Fight Camels during the institution's homecoming last season.

The Camels, led by fellow former NFL standout Mike Minter. The Camels struck first off of an impressive QB touchdown run by Camels starting quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams. The team was eventually able to pull through off of a transcendent performance by Shedeur Sanders. Sanders finished the game throwing for 233 yards and 1 touchdown on 23-31 passing with one interception.

The Buffaloes look to duplicate both the success of Sanders's Jackson State teams as well as last week's upset win over TCU that has them ranked 22nd in the AP's latest top 25 poll.