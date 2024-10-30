The Colorado football program has been heavily scrutinized since Deion Sanders took over as head coach in 2023, especially after missing out on a bowl game last season, but the program took a step this season, earning bowl eligibility with a 34-23 win over Cincinnati on Saturday, and quarterback Shedeur Sanders spoke on what that means for the Buffaloes.

“I think it's just a small accolade for us to be able to know that we're going on the right track,” Shedeur Sanders said, according to Thomas Goldkamp of 0n3.com. “That's like if you're working out, you start seeing your abs showing, you know you're doing the right thing.”

Getting back to bowl eligibility is big for Colorado football when you consider where the program was just a few years ago, but it appears Deion and Shedeur have higher goals in mind. Shedeur said that the Buffaloes have to keep going on this track.

“I think it's just showing us keeping us on the right track, keeping us focused and keeping us hungry,” Sanders said, according to Goldkamp.

Shedeur Sanders had a very good night, completing 25-of-30 passes for 323 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a five-yard rushing touchdown in the game. Unsurprisingly, Travis Hunter also had a great game, catching nine balls for 153 yards and two touchdowns while playing the other side of the ball.

Colorado football looks to make late season run in Big 12

With Colorado football sitting at 6-2 on the season and securing bowl eligibility, the attention turns to possibly making a late season run. They have just entered the top 25 in the AP Poll and are looking to maximize their standing in the conference. So far, they are 4-1 in conference play with four games left.

Up next for Colorado after a bye this week is a road game against Texas Tech, which is arguably the toughest matchup left on the schedule. The Buffaloes will then close out the season with three games against Utah, Kansas and Oklahoma State. Colorado should be the favorite in all of those matchups.

Colorado is currently tied for third place in the Big 12 with Kansas State, behind BYU (5-0) in first and Iowa State (4-0) in second. If Colorado can win out, there is an outside chance at making the Big 12 championship game, which would be a huge step for the program and a big stage for Sanders, who is proving to be one of the top quarterbacks in the upcoming draft class with his performance this season.