As the Heisman Trophy race continues to heat up, many are wondering what Colorado football stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter's chances are for winning the award.

The Buffaloes are No. 23 in the country, coming off crucial victories over Arizona and Cincinnati. At 6-2, and 4-1 in the Big 12, the issue that could face both Sanders and Hunter is how Colorado fares down the stretch of the season. They have a tough four-game stretch after the Week 10 bye, with matchups against Texas Tech, Utah, Kansas and Oklahoma State. And it seems that the Buffaloes lack of big wins from the year could negatively impact both players.

Sanders has completed 220-of-300 passes for 2,591 yards and 21 touchdowns in his senior season. Hunter is deemed the best player in college football, but Sanders has been leading the charge during Colorado's first winning season since 2016.

Shedeur Sanders a long shot to win the Heisman

Colorado football has been under heavy fire since Deion Sanders took over as head coach ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. Sheduer has been often criticized, as a first-round prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, and for being the son of a Hall of Famer. To Sanders, that has also become a huge factor to his lack of Heisman attention.

“You know darn well why is that,” CU head coach Deion Sanders said, per Brian Howell of BuffZone.com. “I don’t care. I really don’t. It’s just strange. It’s just funny to me. I just think it’s just ignorant, but it’s funny. It’s funny to us because Shedeur could care less. Shedeur wants to be drafted in a wonderful city, he wants to win out, and that’s what he thinks about. He ain’t thinking about no darn Heisman.”

Because of Colorado football's relatively weak slate of games, and Hunter's popularity soaring across the college football landscape, it appears that will be enough to keep Sanders away from the Heisman hardware.