Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders has accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl, the Shrine Bowl posted on x, formerly known as Twitter.

Shedeur Sanders is expected to be one of, if not the top quarterback prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, so now we know that teams will get an extra look at him up close at the East-West Shrine Bowl on Jan. 30. Teams will also likely get a look at him and a chance to talk to him in the days leading up.

Top prospects like Sanders usually play in the Senior Bowl or do not participate in those All-Star type of settings at all. Shedeur's brother, Shilo, will also play in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

This year will be the 100th in the event's history, and it will have star power in Sanders.

Why Shedeur Sanders is going to the East-West Shrine Bowl

The Shrine Bowl will be taking place in Arlington, which will undoubtedly fan flames for the buzz about Shedeur Sanders and possibly Deion Sanders both going to the Dallas Cowboys in 2025. Even if that speculation is unfounded, it will be a talking point. Sanders lives in the Dallas area, so he could just be taking this chance to impress scouts at a convenient location.

Shedeur Sanders' teammates at Colorado football in LaJohntay Wester and Will Sheppard are also committed to the event. It is a plus for Sanders that two of the wide receivers he has an established connection with will be there.

Many top prospects do not play in the Shrine Bowl, and that could be the case for Sanders in this event. However, he could still provide teams with valuable information throughout the week and an up close look at how he operates in team drills.

It will be interesting to see how much Sanders does at the Shrine Bowl, and where he goes in the 2025 NFL Draft. For now, Sanders is focused on leading Colorado football to a Big 12 title and the College Football Playoff.