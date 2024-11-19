The Dallas Cowboys are having a dreadful 2024 season. Dallas is 3-7 headed into Week 12 and their season already feels over with QB Dak Prescott injured. The Cowboys may be making a ton of changes in the upcoming offseason. Those changes could include a new head coach, as Mike McCarthy is on the final year of his contract.

Former NFL star Michael Irvin appeared on Speak with Colin Cowherd on Tuesday. Cowherd and Irvin spoke about what it would take for Deion Sanders to take the Cowboys' coaching job in 2025.

Cowherd set Irvin up by asking if he believes that Deion would take the job if Dallas drafted Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“I believe 100%,” Irvin said. “And I can tell you, good sources have told me that. Great sources have told me that.”

It is very easy to read between the lines on what Irvin is saying. He has either spoken directly with Sanders, or with someone who is very close to Sanders, to have such a bold take.

Cowboys fans should not get their hopes up about this actually happening. The Cowboys already have a franchise QB in Dak Prescott, who signed a massive contract extension in September. Dallas will prioritize players who can support Prescott over the next few seasons in the draft, not a backup QB who they would likely have to pick in the first round.

Honestly, it even feels like a stretch to imagine Deion Sanders leaving Colorado. Even if it is to follow his son into the NFL.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy drops defiant take amid 3-7 start

Despite the rough start, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy has not given up on the 2024 season just yet.

McCarthy dropped a defiant take on Tuesday where he explained where his head is at heading into Week 12.

“We’ve got to do everything we can to go win the next game,” McCarthy said. “That's where my mind's at. That's what I’m going to coach and that's the expectation. We’ve got to win. We deserve to win.”

McCarthy believes that the Cowboys will have a chance to win out if they keep their best players on the field.

“You know, we deserve the opportunity to win. And that's about putting the best people out there. And right now we're young. So, those guys, our young guys, they’re getting a lot of experience. But we need to do whatever the hell we need to do to win.”

If the Cowboys actually want to rescue their season they'll have to be perfect down the stretch. Even if they don't make the playoffs, they should at least endeavor to win at least one home game.

Next up for the Cowboys is a Week 12 matchup against the Commanders.