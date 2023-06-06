Madden NFL fans won't have to wait much longer to find out more about the next simulation-football game. EA Sports Madden NFL 24 is getting a reveal trailer which will drop on Wednesday, June 7th, at 11:00 AM ET. For those interested in checking out the video, here is the link.

Madden NFL 24 Reveal: What To Expect

Since it's just a reveal trailer, we shouldn't expect much other than some gameplay and maybe one new feature. Last year's Madden NFL 23 reveal trailer introduced FieldSense, a gameplay mechanic that didn't necessarily shake things up. The last three Madden NFL reveal trailers were also only between one-to-two minutes long.

What we can likely expect is slight improvements to gameplay, and maybe some new animations never seen before.

Madden NFL 24 is reportedly a “make-or-break” game for EA Sports management, but what that means we're still unsure. If you looked up the 10 lowest user-reviewed sports games on Metacritic, you'll find Madden NFL games taking 6 of those spots. The three latest titles, 21,22, and 23, are in that list. There are 1,980 sports games on that list.

So it's safe to say fans are not happy with the current state of Madden NFL. They don't just want “steps in the right direction”, but rather an overhaul to the series with an improved franchise mode, upgraded presentation, and better gameplay.

Cover Athlete

With every new Madden NFL game comes speculation about who's going to be the cover athlete. Madden NFL 23 honored legendary head coach John Madden, who the series' name takes its inspiration from. Madden passed away in December 2021.

The series will likely return to donning an athlete for this installment's cover, but we can't confirm who just yet. In the meantime, it's always fun to see who people think should be on the cover.

Speaking of, retired NFL legends Rob Gronkowski and Deion Sanders are promoting the game's trailer with their own videos speculating the cover athlete.

There's only 1 correct answer baby‼️ Who’s on the cover?



Find out who’s on the cover of #Madden24 this Wednesday! #EAathlete pic.twitter.com/Kp372i2kE4 — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) June 5, 2023

Who will grace the cover of #Madden24 👀 Find out on June 7th‼️ ⤵️ https://t.co/L79xy6783Z pic.twitter.com/EuannQiQ2m — Madden NFL 23 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 5, 2023

Some rumors going around suggests that Bills QB Josh Allen will be the cover athlete for the upcoming title. The two-time pro-bowler is coming off another impressive season as he attempts to get the city of Buffalo their long-awaited title. He'll look to take his team back the AFC title game after a two-year absence. In his sixth season at just 27-years old, Allen is entering his prime and will surely be ready for the challenge.

𝐑𝐮𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐬: #Bills QB Josh Allen is rumored to be the next Madden 24 Cover Athlete, per @BfloFanatics, More here:https://t.co/HOsRjLrTRG pic.twitter.com/T7Epvv5h68 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 5, 2023

We also made an article discussing who deserves the spot, in case you'd like to speculate one last time.

For more information on Madden NFL 24 and other EA Sports Games, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.