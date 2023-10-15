Saturday Night Live is back after the SAG-AFTRA strike and they wasted no time poking fun at the college football phenomenon that is Deion Sanders and Colorado. During the weekend update segment, Kenan Thompson donned a white Colorado hoodie and hat and a Jesus gold chain with glasses on the desk and satirized Deion Sanders. The timing of the segment was perfect, as Colorado lost a heartbreaker to Stanford on Friday.

In the middle of the segment, Colin Jost brought up that Deion Sanders started his coaching career at Jackson State.

He asked Thompson, “You started your coaching career at Jackson State, which is an HBC or historically black college, right?”

Thompson smiled and nodded, impressed that he knew what an HBCU was. “Very good Colin!”

He then satirized Sanders often saying that God called him to Jackson State, “You know, I truly believe that God called me there, and He said, ‘This is your destiny.'”

Colin then hilariously messed up the next line, saying, “Right. And then three years later, you went to Chicago — I mean, Colorado.”

Thompson then poked more fun at Sanders's move to Colorado, saying, “Yes, that's right. Because God called me again and was like, my bad. And then He showed me the promised land of Colorado. I had these visions, Colin. A place where there was white people. Like every single person was white. Not many people know this, but Colorado is an HWCU, or historically white college. Kind of like where you went, Colin.”

Colin said, “Well, I mean, Harvard is pretty diverse, you know.”

Jost went to Harvard, which has 9% black enrollment and 12% Hispanic enrollment out of 7,250 students according to data published by the U.S. News & World Report in their 2023 profile of the Ivy League institution. However, Harvard's black student undergraduate enrollment is higher than Colorado's, which is reported by U.S. News & World Report to be only 2%.

Thompson, clearly knowing this, in his preparation for the sketch, looked at Colin and said, “Colin, look at me, man. Now look at Che. Now look at the audience. Now look at my fingers. Boop. I got you, man. I got you.”

The sketch was a quick but hilarious satire of some of the media coverage around Deion Sanders's time in Colorado and his own comments in the interviews and media coverage. I'm sure that Sanders, who's been on Saturday Night Live before, will enjoy the jokes and laughter after a tough loss that leads into a long bye week.