By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Deion Sanders, the best college football recruiter in the nation? If you ask the man himself, he’d say so. The Colorado football head coach was asked that very question during a recent appearance on Club Shay Shay, a podcast hosted by three-time Super Bowl champion Shannon Sharpe. Deion Sanders didn’t hesitate, letting it be known that he’s the best recruiting machine in college football, per 247 Sports.

“You darn right I am. I’m not selling nothing. I am who I am. You want exposure? I’m gonna give you exposure. We got a documentary coming out (December 29). We know how to use social media like no other. And we didn’t even have the resources at Jackson State. Now we do, we have a whole team.”

Sanders said you’re “darn right I am.” The Colorado head coach said that he’s “not selling nothing” and can easily give recruits the exposure they desire, pointing out the ‘Coach Prime’ documentary that is coming out on Amazon Prime Video.

Finally, Deion Sanders pointed to his college football recruiting ability while at Jackson State, where he said “they didn’t even have the resources.”

While Nick Saban and Kirby Smart would like a word, it is hard to argue with Coach Prime’s results on the recruiting trail.

Sanders and Colorado football brought in 24 players on Early Signing Day, including one 5-star and three 4-stars.

Brian Howell of Buffzone reports that the program had no 5-stars and just 13 4-stars in the previous 12 recruiting classes combined.

Deion Sanders still has a ways to go to get to where the Sabans and the Smarts of the world are. But he wasn’t messing around when he said he was going to quickly turn Colorado football around.

You can’t do that if you’re a bad recruiter.