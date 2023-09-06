Colorado football is the toast of the town these days after head coach Deion Sanders and his son and quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, led the program to a 45-42 upset over No. 17 TCU on Saturday. One of the father-son duo’s biggest fans is NFL legend Tom Brady, who not only shot Shedeur a text after the game but also shouted them out on his podcast.

“You know what was pretty cool to see last weekend? Deion and Shedeur out there in Colorado ballin’. Talk about a father-son duo that was so cool to watch. It’s what life’s all about, man,” Tom Brady told Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald on their Let’s Go! podcast. “He goes from Jackson State — Deion’s never been a coach — goes to Colorado, gets off to a great start. I saw his pregame speech. I was ready to run through my iPhone. He’s just doing great things.”

“Deion and Shedeur [Sanders] out there at Colorado, balling… He goes to Jackson State then Colorado, he’d never been a coach. I saw his pregame speech, I was ready to run through my phone!” Tom Brady gave Coach Prime his flowers 💐 (via @TomBrady / IG)

pic.twitter.com/PSYJVzUfyH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 6, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Brady went on to say that Deion working with his sons — and younger brother Shilo is a cornerback on the Colorado football team — reminds him of his “great parents” and warms his heart.

In addition to earning the GOAT’s admiration, Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders also have Colorado ranked for the first time since December 2020, coming in at No. 22 in the latest AP poll. And, after his 510-yard, four-touchdown performance vs. TCU, Shedeur is now firmly in the Heisman Trophy race, a race that his father finished eighth in during his final season at Florida State.

The Sanders try to keep the good times rolling Saturday as they play their home opener against rival Nebraska.