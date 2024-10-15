Colorado State wide receiver Tory Horton is out for the rest of the season, per 247 Sports. Horton has dealt with a knee injury that's kept him limited in several games this year.

The news is very difficult for both Horton and the Colorado State football program. Colorado State relied heavily on Horton in the passing game this season. The wideout is also considered a top NFL prospect heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Rams are 3-3 this season, including a disappointing loss to Colorado.

Tory Horton was leader for the Colorado State football offense

Horton is considered a second day NFL Draft prospect by many outlets and analysts. This season, the Colorado State receiver has 26 receptions for 353 yards and a touchdown. His best game this season came against Oregon State; he posted 158 receiving yards on nine receptions in the contest.

Horton finished the last two seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards. In 2023, he posted a career-high 1,136 yards on 96 receptions. He also scored 8 touchdowns in each of the last two seasons. Horton also played for Nevada before he joined the Colorado State program in 2022.

It's certain that Horton will move on to the pro game after this season, as he will require surgery. Horton has played in college for five years. He nearly set the career receiving yards record at Colorado State.

“His injury is season-ending, but he will fully recover and have his chance at the next level with the National Football League,” Colorado State coach Jay Norvell said, per ESPN. “I am appreciative of Tory's loyalty to the staff and for his sacrifice and leadership to CSU.”

Colorado State must now find a new leader on offense. The Rams are having a disappointing season as they prepare to leave the Mountain West Conference. Colorado State football is one of several schools leaving the league to join the Pac-12.

The Rams next play at Air Force on Saturday.