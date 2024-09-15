Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders had some words for the Colorado State quarterback, following the Buffaloes' win on Saturday. Sanders was seen having a heated exchange with Rams gunslinger Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi on the field.

The Buffaloes and Rams players seem to have some bad blood, going back to last year's close overtime game. Leading into this year's contest, Colorado State players did some jawing at Colorado, taunting the team. The Colorado State comments enraged Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, who called out the team's disrespectful acts following Colorado football's win Saturday.

Shedeur Sanders threw four touchdown passes as the Buffaloes rolled to a 28-9 victory over the Rams. Colorado football also got a huge game from Travis Hunter, who posted an interception on defense. On offense, Hunter caught 13 passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

That performance from the Colorado offense seemed to pump up Shedeur Sanders, who refused to shake the hand of the Colorado State quarterback following the game. The Buffaloes are now 2-1 on the season, heading into Big 12 conference play.

Colorado has a chance to make waves in the Big 12 this season

The Buffaloes have a chance to improve upon last year's four win season. In 2023, Colorado football started 3-0 but then lost 8 of their last 9 contests. This season, the tide may be able to change due to an improving defense and explosive offensive play.

Shedeur Sanders is the preseason All-Big 12 First Team selection at quarterback. He's had two incredible performances already this season, against Colorado State and North Dakota State. Sanders struggled some at Nebraska, and the weeks ahead will show truly how improved this squad is.

The Big 12 conference seems wide open this year, as Texas and Oklahoma have left the league. While Colorado wasn't picked to finish near the top of the conference, there's clearly enough talent on this offense to win some games. Everything will come down to how well the defense is able to hold in close games for the rest of the campaign. Colorado football fans are truly hopeful that Deion Sanders and company can lead this program back to some glory days.

Colorado football next plays Baylor on Saturday, in their first conference game.