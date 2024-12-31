ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Colorado State-San Jose State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Colorado State-San Jose State.

There is plenty of Mountain West college basketball to enjoy on your New Year's Eve. This game will end when Boise State represents the Mountain West on the football field in the College Football Playoff.

Mountain West basketball has rarely disappointed in recent years in terms of providing interesting, close, dramatic games up and down the conference. This league has shown that even the lower teams put up a fight against the good teams. There are very few gimmies in this conference, and the past weekend of Mountain West play reaffirmed that point in a new conference season.

San Jose State did not beat Boise State on Saturday, but the Spartans comfortably covered the spread and took the Broncos down to the final possession, losing by two points and having a chance to tie after gathering an offensive rebound on a missed free throw. San Jose State was a really bad team in the first two weeks of the season, but the Spartans clearly and substantially improved and were able to make themselves into a feisty and rugged team which is not going to be an easy out in Mountain West play this season. In early November, it might have been easy to think SJSU would be a tomato can other Mountain West teams would beat up on, but the Boise State game indicated otherwise. San Jose State is not an NCAA Tournament-quality team, but the Spartans — who gave New Mexico a battle earlier in Mountain West play (on the road, too, in Albuquerque) — are not a pushover.

Colorado State has been wildly inconsistent at the start of the Mountain West season. The Rams won at Nevada in a terrific performance. They controlled that game from start to finish and were the better side the whole way. That was the team the Rams hoped to become this season. It was a sterling effort in which they took the court ready to play and generally maintained good form. Then, this past weekend, that team failed to show up in an ugly loss to New Mexico. The Rams were dominated for 40 minutes on their home floor in Fort Collins. New Mexico led by over 20 points at one point. The Rams did make a rally, but it was much too little and much too late. Colorado State needs to bounce back from that loss. The Rams are 7-6 through 13 games this season, which is definitely not where they expected to be. They are not currently in the NCAA Tournament conversation and need to not only win here in San Jose, but get on an extended winning streak to have any realistic shot at March Madness (other than winning the Mountain West Tournament in March). This is a huge game for CSU on the last day of 2024.

Here are the Colorado State-San Jose State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Colorado State-San Jose State Odds

Colorado State: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -170

San Jose State: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +140

Over: 140.5 (-110)

Under: 140.5 (-110)

How to Watch Colorado State vs San Jose State

Time: 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT

TV: Mountain West Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Colorado State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado State simply has to win this game. The spread is small. CSU has won on the road in Mountain West play this season, having taken care of Nevada. If it can win in Nevada, it can win in San Jose.

Why San Jose State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Spartans took Boise State — an objectively better team than Colorado State — down to the wire and lost by two. They can beat CSU outright if they play at the same level in this game.

Final Colorado State-San Jose State Prediction & Pick

Take Colorado State. The Rams simply have to win. They are coming off a loss. They will be ready.

Final Colorado State-San Jose State Prediction & Pick: Colorado State -3.5