Colorado State faces Utah State. Our college basketball odds series includes our prediction, odds, and pick

The Colorado State Rams take on the Utah State Aggies. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Colorado State Utah State prediction and pick. Find how to watch Colorado State Utah State.

The Mountain West is a tough conference. It has had some very good seasons in recent years, sending several teams to the NCAA Tournament. Last season, of course, the San Diego State Aztecs went to the Final Four and the national championship game. While a Final Four repeat might be asking a lot, the Mountain West would certainly like to get more teams into the Sweet 16. It has a chance to do that this season with the tough, formidable teams in its ranks. Colorado State is a nationally-ranked team. The Rams are going to battle Utah State, Boise State, New Mexico, and San Diego State for the league championship in one of the best conference races of 2024. The fun starts here with this head-to-head meeting between two MWC contenders.

Only one team can be Mountain West champion (both in the regular season and in the conference tournament), but every game between the top teams in the conference is valuable because of the resume boost it offers, also because of the potential seeding benefit it might carry for the NCAA Tournament. Each win now relieves pressure for later and provides a cushion which could come in handy if the grind of the season and a measure of attrition take their toll.

Here are the Colorado State-Utah State College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Colorado State-Utah State Odds

Colorado State Rams: +1.5 (-115)

Utah State Aggies: -1.5 (-105)

Over: 151.5 (-110)

Under: 151.5 (-110)

How To Watch Colorado State vs Utah State

Time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT

TV: Local and regional cable / Mountain West Network / FuboTV

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Colorado State Could Cover the Spread

The Rams have Isaiah Stevens and the Utah State Aggies do not. Stevens is probably the best player on the floor in this game, and in a big-time matchup, that is a significant edge and should be seen as such. Stevens has been an elite player for several years. Last season he did not get much of any help from his teammates, but he came back to CSU for one more season and another run at March Madness. Now he is getting more help from the rest of the roster, and he is driven to lift Colorado State to a Mountain West championship. Going on the road in Logan, in one of the toughest buildings for a visiting team in college basketball, Colorado State can and should feel confident because Stevens is a rock of strength in big moments.

Why Utah State Could Cover the Spread

The Spectrum in Logan is a hall of horrors for visiting teams. Utah State has one of the best home-crowd advantages in the sport and always draws energy from it. Colorado State is good, but the Rams haven’t faced an environment like this during their superb season. Utah State will be the better team down the stretch and will get more contributions from more players. Stevens is a wagon for CSU, but Utah State will make him work hard at the offensive end of the floor.

Final Colorado State-Utah State Prediction & Pick

These are two 13-1 teams. There’s not a lot to pick between them. Stay away from this game and enjoy it!

Final Colorado State-Utah State Prediction & Pick: Utah State -1.5