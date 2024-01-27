Colorado State faces Wyoming. Our college basketball odds series includes our Colorado State Wyoming prediction, odds, and pick.

The Colorado State Rams take on the Wyoming Cowboys. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Colorado State Wyoming prediction and pick. Find how to watch Colorado State Wyoming.

The Colorado State Rams are a weird team. They're a good team, but they're a weird team. They have beaten Creighton by 21 points. They have handled New Mexico, a team which has lost just two games all season long. They have beaten multiple power-conference teams this season. Yet, they have also lost three Mountain West games to fall two games behind conference leaders Utah State and Boise State. They have played bad basketball in recent weeks. They were extremely lucky to beat Air Force at home. They were down by four points in the last 30 seconds of regulation but scrambled to force overtime and then beat the Falcons in the extra period. They were in a dogfight with UNLV heading into the final two minutes at home and narrowly escaped with a win. CSU was pressing its luck by playing inferior teams close at home in Fort Collins. When a team keeps playing with fire, it tends to get burned. CSU went on the road in its next game — after the UNLV escape — and lost to Nevada. The Rams are in a rut and need to find a way out of it.

You might be surprised to know that Wyoming, at 3-3 in the Mountain West, is tied with Colorado State in the conference standings, even though the Pokes are 10-9 overall while CSU is 15-4. Wyoming hasn't endured a bad loss in MWC play, either. The Cowboys have lost to Utah State, New Mexico, and San Diego State, all top-four teams in the conference standings. Wyoming hasn't had a particularly good season overall, but it has been very competitive in the conference and does not figure to be an easy out at home, especially in a rivalry game. These two schools do not like each other. They play for the Bronze Boot in college football and take that animosity from the gridiron to the hardwood.

Here are the Colorado State-Wyoming College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Colorado State-Wyoming Odds

Colorado State Rams: -7.5 (-110)

Wyoming Cowboys: +7.5 (-110)

Over: 148.5 (-104)

Under: 148.5 (-118)

How To Watch Colorado State vs Wyoming

Time: 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT

TV: Regional/local cable, Mountain West Network

Why Colorado State Could Cover the Spread

The Rams have been mediocre for a week and a half. That might seem like a reason to pick against them, not for them, but a team this talented — with an elite point guard, Isaiah Stevens — is not going to remain mediocre for the long haul. This team is waiting to bust out with a big game. Wyoming is scrappy and competitive, but nowhere near as talented as CSU is. Colorado State's best game will blow the doors off this game and easily cover the spread.

Why Wyoming Could Cover the Spread

The Cowboys aren't as good as Colorado State, but they could lose this game by seven points and still cover the spread. This is a rivalry game. It's on Wyoming's home floor. It feels like a game which will be competitive heading into the final three minutes of regulation. CSU is better, but Wyoming has good odds of keeping the game close.

Final Colorado State-Wyoming Prediction & Pick

Wyoming is the side to lean to, but Wyoming is not the better team, either. Stay away at the start and wait for a live play.

Final Colorado State-Wyoming Prediction & Pick: Wyoming +7.5