The First Four concludes as Colorado faces Boise State. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Colorado-Boise State prediction, pick, and how to watch.
Colorado returns to the Big Dance for the first time since 2021, where they were a five seed and lost in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Colorado was 24-10 this year and had a great run in the PAC-12 tournament. They started with a bye and then beat Utah in the quarterfinals. They would take care of Washington State in the semi-finals to move to the finals. As the three-seed, they faced the four-seed Oregon in the finals but would fall 75-68.
Meanwhile, Boise State is in the tournament for a third straight year. They lost in the first round in each of the prior two appearances. Boise State has never won a tournament game, losing all nine of their games so far. After a 20-10 season, they would be the three seed in the Mountain West Tournament. In their first game of the tournament, they would face New Mexico, and be upset 76-66. The winner of this game will move on to face Florida.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Colorado-Boise State Odds
Colorado: -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -144
Boise State: +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +120
Over: 140.5 (-110)
Under: 140.5 (-110)
How to Watch Colorado vs. Boise State
Time: 9:10 PM ET/ 6:10 PM PT
TV: truTV
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Colorado Will Cover The Spread/Win
Colorado ranks 26th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year, ranking 25th in adjusted offensive efficacy while sitting 42nd in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Colorado is 37th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 19th in effective field goal percentage on the year. KJ Simpson leads the offense this year. He comes into the game with 19.6 points per game on the season, while also having 4.9 assists per game. Further, he is shooting 47.9 percent from the field this year. Meanwhile, Tristan da Silva comes in with 15.8 points per game. Cody Williams has 12.6 points per game this year while shooting 56.5 percent, but has played in just 21 games.
Colorado is 61st in the nation in rebounds per game this year but sits 24th in the nation in defensive rebounding rate on the season. Eddie Lampkin Jr. leads the way here. He has 7.1 rebounds per game this year and 10.2 points per game. Further, J'Vonne Hadley, Tristan da Silva, and KJ Simpson all have 5.2 rebounds per game on the season. Most of them are defensive rebounds, while Lampkin leads on the offensive boards with over two per game.
Colorado is 131st in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while also sitting 108th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Three players come into the game with over a steal per game this year. This is led by KJ Simpson, who comes in with 1.6 steals per game on the season. Meanwhile, Hadley and da Silva both have over a steal per game as well.
Why Boise State Will Cover The Spread/Win
Boise State is ranked 39th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are sitting 52nd in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 29th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Boise State is 132nd in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 126th in effective field goal percentage. Tyler Degenhart leads the way. He comes in with 17.0 points per game this year, while he is shooting 50.9 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Chibuzo Agbo comes in with 13.6 points per game, while O'Mar Stanley comes in with 13.0 points per game, and he is shooting 55.1 percent from the field. Rounding out the top scorers is Max Rice. Rice comes in with 12.5 points per game this year.
Boise State ranks 104th in the nation in rebounds per game. They are sixth in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage though, while sitting 81st in offensive rebounding percentage. Stanley leads the way here, with 6.4 rebounds per game this year. Degenhart is second on the team, coming in with 6.2 rebounds per game, while Agbo comes in with 5.1 rebounds per game.
Boise State is 54th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 142nd in opponent effective field goal percentage. Robbie Anderson III and Tyson Degenhart both have 1.1 steals per game, while Max Rice adds another .9 steals per game. Further, O'Mar Stanley has 1.2 blocks per game this year.
Final Colorado-Boise State Prediction & Pick
This could be a very close game. Colorado ranks higher in overall efficiency but it is not a major difference. Colorado is much better on offense, but Boise State is better on defense. Both teams are solid in the rebounding game, but again, Colorado is slightly better. The best play in this game is not on a side though, take the over in this one.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Colorado-Boise State Prediction & Pick: Over 140.5 (-110)