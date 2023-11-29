Alot is on the line in this in-state rivalry on Wednesday night. Let's make a prediction for this Colorado-Colorado State matchup.

The in-state rivalry has some added drama on Wednesday night as both teams are having exceptional starts to the season. 20th-ranked Colorado State hosts previously-ranked Colorado. It is time to continue our college basketball odds series with a Colorado-Colorado State prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Colorado was in the top 25 for two weeks before a loss to Florida State on November 21st dropped them out of the rankings. A win against the newly ranked Colorado State would get them back in. This will be Colorado's first true road game of the season, as they split their two games last week at the Sunshine Slam in Florida. They beat Richmond on November 20th before losing their first game of the season to the Seminoles. An 85-68 win over Iona got them back on track on Sunday. Colorado's scoring comes by committee, as five players are averaging double figures in scoring. KJ Simpson leads the team with 18.3 points per game, while senior Tristan da Silva continues being a leader in the program, averaging 15.2 points per game.

Colorado State is ranked for the first time since March 2022, and they have never been higher than No.18 in the polls. A win over Colorado could get them close to besting that previous mark. The Rams are 6-0, achieving their ranking with a 69-48 win over the eighth-ranked Creighton Blue Jays. Colorado State is dominating their competition, winning their last five games by double digits. They are led by fifth-year senior Isaiah Stevens, averaging 17.5 points and 7.8 assists per game. Nique Clifford is also averaging double digits. Clifford spent the last three seasons with Colorado before transferring in-state to the Rams.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Colorado-Colorado State Odds

Colorado: +2.5 (-110) ML (+122)

Colorado State: -2.5 (-110) ML (-146)

Over: 148.5 (-110)

Under: 148.5 (-110)

How to Watch Colorado vs. Colorado State

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Colorado Will Cover The Spread

Colorado has won three straight games against Colorado State, including a 93-65 blowout last season. Colorado entered the game as four-point favorites but covered the spread with a 28-point victory. Before their upset win over Creighton, Colorado State was beating up on inferior opponents. They were double-digit favorites in their first four games and took care of an overly-hyped Boston College team. Colorado is determined to get back into the top 25, and a win over their rivals would make the feat that much sweeter.

Colorado averages 82.7 points per game, putting them 53rd in the NCAA in scoring offense. They are averaging 38.5 rebounds per game and 19 assists, good for 12th in the nation. They are also above-average in defense, allowing 67.2 points per game.

Why Colorado State Will Cover The Spread

Colorado State has been dismantling opponents on their run to being a ranked team. They have won the last five games by double digits, covering the spread in all the matchups. They entered uncharted territory for the program when they beat Creighton, their first win over a top-10 team since 1984. While their offense has been a talking point, their defense came through in the victory. They held Creighton scoreless for 8:17 between the first and second half, which helped them open up a 48-29 lead. Their offense is clicking on all cylinders, shooting 47.6% from the field against Creighton. Colorado has been struggling, losing to the Florida State Seminoles as 6.5-point favorites and failing to cover the spread in three straight games.

Colorado State will try to combat Colorado's offense with an elite offense of its own. They are 35th in the nation in scoring, averaging 84.7 points per game. Colorado may think their 12th in the nation ranking in assists per game is good, but Colorado State comes in at fifth with 21.3. They are averaging 8.7 threes per night and shooting 39.1% from behind the arc, which is also top-30 in the NCAA.

Final Colorado-Colorado State Prediction & Pick

Like any other in-state rivalry game, there are good reasons for either team to cover the spread. It's hard to determine which team will show up more motivated to make a statement, and with both teams being around the top 25, this game has the makings of a classic edition of the rivalry. However, it's hard to ignore the way each team is trending. Colorado State is coming off one of its biggest wins in program history, beating a top-10 team for the first time since 1984 and nearing its highest ranking in the polls. They have covered the spread in five straight games and missed the number by one point in their first game of the season. Colorado beat up on some inferior opponents early in the season and has since suffered a heartbreaking loss to Florida State and failed to cover the spread in three straight games. Colorado has won three consecutive games over Colorado State, and it's time for the Rams to get back in the win column and possibly reach their highest ranking in school history. Take Colorado State to make a statement and cover the spread in this rivalry matchup.

It's hard to ignore the exciting offenses that will face off in tonight's game. These teams have been holding up their end of the bargain in games but haven't been hitting the over because of poor offensive play from their opponents. They have played slow-paced teams and below-average offenses except for Colorado State's victory over Creighton. Colorado State's defense over Creighton can be attributed to the Blue Jays shooting 28% from the field. Neither team should shoot as terrible tonight and will look to keep the pace high, meaning the over is also in play.

Final Colorado-Colorado State Prediction & Pick: Colorado State -2.5 (-110) and Over 148.5 (-110)