ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Colorado Buffaloes (3-1, 1-0 BIG 12) are in Orlando take on the UCF Knights (3-0, 1-0 BIG 12) in a conference matchup. Below we will continue our college football odds series with a Colorado-UCF prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Colorado-UCF Odds

Colorado: +14.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +430

UCF: -14.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -600

Over: 63.5 (-110)

Under: 63.5 (-110)

How to Watch Colorado vs. UCF

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Colorado Could Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado gets a lot of hate, but they seem to find a way in each game they have played this season. The Buffaloes have beaten a good North Dakota State team, a rival in Colorado State, and they had a hard-fought victory over Baylor in their first conference game. With Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr, and LaJohntay Wester, Colorado is capable of putting up a lot of points anytime they take the field.

Shedeur Sanders is one of the best gunslingers in the NCAA. He stands tough in the pocket and finds his receivers downfield. In fact, Sanders is fourth in the nation in pass yards, and he has thrown 11 touchdowns with just two interceptions. Not only is he taking care of the ball, but Sanders is slinging it around the field. UCF allows the fifth-most pass yards per game in the BIG 12, so Sanders should be able to continue his success Saturday afternoon.

Travis Hunter is a key player in this game. He plays both sides of the ball, and he does it very, very well. Hunter has 37 receptions for 472 yards and five touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball. He constantly gets open, but he can also make those contested grabs. Hunter also has an interception and forced fumble on the defensive side of the ball. If he can have a good game with Sanders, Colorado will win.

Why UCF Could Cover The Spread/Win

UCF has an explosive offense. They are averaging 570.7 yards per game, which leads the BIG 12, and is third in the nation. Their 375.7 rush yards per game are the most in not only the BIG 12 but the entire NCAA. RJ Harvey is a top running back in all of college football, and the Knights need him to have a big game. He has not had trouble with any team yet, and I do not think he will have trouble running the ball against Colorado.

Colorado allows the fifth-most yards in the BIG 12, so UCF has a pretty good matchup. Colorado really struggled against Nebraska, and they were a hail Mary away from losing to Baylor last week. Harvey should not have any problems putting up yards in this game and scoring a few touchdowns. The only question is whether or not KJ Jefferson will have a good day. Jefferson has been able to play well for the most part, but UCF does not throw the ball often. Nonetheless, if Jefferson has himself a good game, UCF is going to win.

Final Colorado-UCF Prediction & Pick

UCF's offense is just too explosive. I think they are going to put up at least 35 points in this game. However, Colorado has the talent on offense to keep up. Winning by two touchdowns is definitely doable for UCF, but I do not think it will happen in this game. I will take Colorado to cover the spread.

Final Colorado-UCF Prediction & Pick: Colorado +14.5 (-115)