JR Payne cites rebounding issues in Colorado's narrow defeat to UCLA.

In a game that lived up to its billing as the season's first top-five matchup, the Colorado women's basketball team fell short against the UCLA Bruins, with a final score of 76-68.

The Friday game saw UCLA’s Lauren Betts, a sophomore center, overcoming a challenging first half to lead her team with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Betts, facing a formidable Buffaloes’ defense and a record-setting crowd of 11,338 at Colorado, displayed resilience, especially in the second half.

Despite the setback, Colorado coach JR Payne acknowledged the high caliber of play on both sides while expressing frustration over the team’s performance in rebounding.

“Obviously, really proud of a lot of things we did,” Payne said, via Arnie Melendrez Stapleton of the Associated Press.“Very, very disappointed and frustrated with our rebounding. Because I do think that determined the outcome of the game.”

“But just I mean, two heavyweights, right? Like two of the best teams in the country. First top-five matchup,” Payne added. “I thought we competed on every single possession. I think our offense got stagnant, which we haven’t seen really at all this year. And then the defensive rebounding just absolutely crushed us. But they’re a great team, very well coached. You know, a lot of talented players on the floor, both sides, so proud of our team.”

Despite leading at halftime, the Buffaloes were hampered by their inability to control the boards, outrebounded 44-27. Jaylyn Sherrod led Colorado with 17 points, but the team struggled with defensive rebounding.

UCLA’s Charisma Osborne played a significant role to the Bruins' win, contributing 22 points. This victory marked a strong comeback for UCLA (15-1, 4-1 Pac-12), who recently suffered a defeat to USC. Meanwhile, Colorado (15-2, 5-1), experienced their first home loss.

The game also marked a sentimental return for Betts, a Colorado native, who enjoyed the support of her parents and friends in the crowd. Despite a tough night, missing eight of her 16 shots and committing four turnovers, Betts’ critical second-half performance was instrumental in UCLA’s win.

“I don’t think it really affected us,” Lauren Betts said of the record crowd. “But I can say that it was just a really cool experience and I’m grateful that we got to play in front of that crowd.”

Looking ahead, UCLA is set to face No. 20 Utah, while Colorado prepares for a clash with No. 6 USC.