Deion Sanders is preparing for his debut as the head coach of Colorado football this coming weekend against TCU. Ahead of the Buffaloes opener, Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin shares an extreme vote of confidence in Deion Sanders' ability to lead the charge, reports Undisputed.

"Deion is going to take this place and make it heaven. Give him 2 years: he's in contention. He's about to unveil his greatest masterpiece, I guarantee."@michaelirvin88 on Coach Prime’s impact at Colorado pic.twitter.com/5iB4k6sXfW — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 29, 2023

“Deion [Sanders] is going to take this place, and he's going to make it heaven. Dude, it is the most beautiful thing…he's like The Pope…they [the players] believe and coach told me, Coach Prime told me…'I take this many out of the portal, and I make sure I get a certain kind of walk-on'…he strategically put this thing together…I am telling you right now, give him two years and they are in contention.”

Michael Irvin has so much confidence in Deion Sanders that he believes that Sanders will make Colorado football a contender in two years. This would be extremely impressive given the incredible roster overturn that Sanders brought with him, but if anybody can do it, Prime can.

Colorado and Sanders open up their inaugural season together with a massive test against TCU, a squad that made into the College Football Playoff last year. All eyes will be on Sanders and his son Shedeur Sanders starting at quarterback, as well as hybrid star Travis Hunter.

Tune into Colorado vs. TCU this weekend in order to see Deion Sanders man the sidelines for the first time as head coach. Michael Irvin will certainly be tuned in, and he likely believes that the Buffaloes have a good chance at the upset.