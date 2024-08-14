When you're a young, up-and-coming player like Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, you and the people around you are bound to be bold. This has led his head coach, Stane Steichen, to compare him to Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry. However, despite Richardson's belief in his athletic ability, his boldness is second to none, even after last season's injury. Richardson claimed he could beat LeBron James in a dunk contest while appearing on the Up & Adams show.

Richardson didn’t hold back, boldly stating that he could defeat James, especially given James’ age. At just 22 years old, Richardson is considerably younger than LeBron, approaching 40.

“Right now, yeah, he's about to be 40 soon,” Richardson joked, highlighting his belief in his athleticism.

While Richardson may be a standout in the NFL with his impressive size at 6'4 and weighing in at 245 pounds, the jump from professional football to professional basketball is a lot – especially when trying to out-dunk James. Sure, NFL players like Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett have showcased an ability to dunk at an NBA level. However, Richardson, arguably the greatest player of all time, confidently speaks volumes about his belief in himself and his athleticism.

Maybe when James and the Los Angeles Lakers are in town, Richardson can suit up for the Indiana Pacers and back up his boldness. But until Richardson can try that, he has to focus on dunking on the AFC South this season and try and dethrone the Houston Texans – the defending division champions.

Can Anthony Richardson and the Colts dunk their way to the playoffs?

Despite playing without Richardson for over three-quarters of the year, the Colts still somehow entered their Week 18 game with a chance to take the division title last season. Unfortunately, a narrow loss to the Texans knocked Indianapolis out of the playoffs, but it was still a highly impressive effort in Steichen's debut campaign. It also encourages what the Colts can do with Richardson as the quarterback instead.

So, heading into this year, the Colts can challenge the Texans for the AFC South crown, especially now that Indianapolis has an explosive quarterback-running back duo in Richardson and Jonathan Taylor to carve up opposing defenses. Having Richardson last season could have clinched the Colts a playoff berth. But with the mix of Richardson, explosive offensive weapons, and a stout defense, they could roll through the division. If Richardson stays healthy, the Colts have the potential to be a playoff threat.