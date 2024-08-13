Running back Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts are currently gearing up to take part in the upcoming 2024 NFL season, which is slated to begin in just under a month. Taylor and the Colts have made it through to the other side after it looked like a trade was imminent at one point, and the star running back has already turned himself into one of the best at his position in franchise history at the age of 25.

Recently, Taylor stopped by the Up & Adams show with Kay Adams and was informed that with another 1,000-yard season this year, he would pass up Colts legends Marshall Faulk and Eric Dickerson to become the number two rusher in franchise history, and his reaction was nothing short of priceless.

“I did not know that, I don’t know why our guys never told me that, that’s literally insane,” said Taylor. “I’m hoping that happens because one, if you have 1,000 yards that’s a successful season. If we have 1,000 yards it means we’re running the football pretty well and hopefully that’s translating to a lot of games won.”

The Colts star also took the time to give his offensive line a lot of credit for the success he's had in his career so far.

“If you have the guys up front, which I believe we do… The o-line up front, I don’t think guys give them enough credit for how smart they are,” said Taylor. “Yes, they’re very physical, they move people out the way. They’re very, very smart with their technique, their alignment, their assignment, and I think that’s what allowed us to have the season in 2021, and I think that we’re up for it again this year.”

An interesting squad

The Colts profile as one of the more unique teams entering the 2024 NFL season. While they are not considered a juggernaut in the AFC to the tune of teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, or Buffalo Bills, they did come very close to making a playoff appearance in 2023 and should expect improvement from starting quarterback Anthony Richardson, who had a solid if not spectacular rookie campaign in his limited time on the field for the Colts.

Taylor remains one of the most talented running backs in the NFL, and as he mentioned in his conversation with Adams, the Colts project to have one of the better offensive lines in the league this year to help him be the best version of himself.