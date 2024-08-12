The Indianapolis Colts are about to enter one of their most anticipated seasons in recent memory. Hope is alive and well in Indy that the team can succeed in year two under QB Anthony Richardson. If they want a chance to succeed this season, the Colts will need to stay healthy. The NFL's Guardian Cap could be one useful tool that the Colts can use to limit injuries.

This season, the NFL is expanding the usage of the Guardian Cap. NFL players will have the option of wearing the Guardian Cap in regular season games. It sems that a few Colts players experimented with that idea during the team's preseason opener.

Five Colts players wore Guardians Caps on Sunday against the Broncos — Jonathan Taylor, Zavier Scott, Kyler Granson, Rodney Thomas II, and Grant Stuard.

The Guardian Cap now features an outer layer that tries to mimic to look of a normal hard shell helmet. This helps them blend in and make it more difficult to tell who is wearing them.

“Our (medical and equipment) guys here do a great job of keeping us informed,” Scott said, per IndyStar.com. “They’ve done the testing, and I don’t know the numbers, but they say it (offers) a significant reduction in concussions.”

Taylor said he was tryin gout the Guardian Cap to see how it felt in a game. He did not commit to continuing to using it in the regular season.

This sounds like a smart approach for Taylor. The preseason is the perfect time to experiment with the Guardian Cap and see if you'd want to use it in the regular season.

It will be interesting to see how many NFL players wear the Guardian Cap during the regular season in 2024.

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor drops defiant take after a pair of injury-plagued seasons

Jonathan Taylor has struggled to stay healthy over the past two seasons. That makes it smart for him to experiment with the Guardian Cap.

Taylor recently spoke with ESPN's Stephen Holder about his intense training regimen with former NFL RB Frank Gore.

Taylor explained that staying healthy is very important to him because he knows what he can do when on the field for an entire season.

“That's why I work the way I do, because really, when I'm healthy [I product],” Jonathan Taylor said, via ESPN. “My rookie year, healthy. And I had a really good year. Second year, healthy. Had a really good year. … I know what I can do when I'm healthy.”

It is hard to argue with the results. Taylor was a beast during his first two seasons in the NFL. He rushed for 1,169 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2020 and 1,811 and 18 touchdowns in 2021, including over 2,000 yards from scrimmage. There is real reason to believe that Taylor could have a breakout season in 2024 if both he and QB Anthony Richardson can stay healthy.

We can't wait to see how Taylor attacks the 2024 season.