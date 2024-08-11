The New York Giants have been hard at work this offseason. They added talent on both sides of the ball, with Devin Singletary and Malik Nabers bringing juice on offense and superstar pass rusher Brian Burns on defense. For the first time in years, there is hope for the Giants moving forward. They may also be getting a boost at right tackle very soon.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapaport, the Giants have activated tackle Evan Neal off the PUP list. Neal has been dealing with an ankle injury since November, which required surgery in January.

Neal will compete with free agent acquisition Jermaine Eleumunor for the starting right tackle spot in New York.

The Giants had huge expectations for Neal when they drafted him seventh overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. However, a slew of injuries have slowed his progress in the NFL. Neal missed three games during his rookie year with a knee injury. Last year he missed four games with his ankle injury.

If Evan Neal can return to full health, he could give the Giants an excellent tackle tandem between him and left tackle Andrew Thomas.

An improved Giants offensive line would do wonders for the offense. Not only would it improve the team's running game, it would also create opportunities for Daniel Jones to feed the team's first-round pick WR Malik Nabers.

Giants rookie Malik Nabers has injury scare at today's training camp practice

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Giants rookie WR Malik Nabers suffered an apparent foot injury this morning at the team's training camp practice. Nabers took off his left shoe and limped off the practice field. Leonard reports that is was not clear what happened to Nabers.

Leonard went on to report that “Nabers was reaching down and touching the top outside of his left foot. He is now sitting on the ground with his sock off being looked at by three members of the training staff.” Nabers was eventually able to stand up but was “moving very slowly.”

ESPN's Jordan Raanan reports that the team doesn't appear overly concerned at this point. This could signal that the injury itself is not serious.

Giants fans are certainly hoping that this is the case. The Giants drafted Nabers with the 6th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Some NFL talent evaluators viewed Nabers as a better wide receiver prospect than Marvin Harrison Jr., which is certainly high praise. Regardless of the comparison, Nabers is an athletic and dangerously fast wide receiver. He adds an entirely new element to the team's offense and should immediately become their leading receiver.

We hope that Nabers is okay and can make his regular season debut against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1.