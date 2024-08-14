The Indianapolis Colts feel like they are lying in the weeds in the AFC. They are regularly overlooked due to Anthony Richardson's injuries during his rookie season. They are also dwarfed by the Houston Texans in terms of popularity during the 2023 NFL season. However, they have a real chance to make some noise in the AFC this season.

Buckner recently appeared on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams from Colts training camp. During the interview, Adams asked Buckner about the Colts rivalry with the Kansas City Chiefs. Buckner did not mince words when describing the importance of the rivalry.

“I think definitely there's some bad blood between the two teams, for sure,” Buckner said. “It's definitely one of those rivalries you've got to look out for.”

This rivalry between the two teams has been simmering for a few seasons now. The two teams faced off in the AFC divisional playoffs in January of 2019 where the Chiefs won 31-13 at Arrowhead. Indy went on to get some revenge, traveling back to Arrowhead later that fall in the 2019 regular season and defeating Kansas City 19-13.

The Colts also won the most recent matchup between the two teams with a 20-17 victory in September of 2022.

Indianapolis is also in the lead for the all-time series with an 18-10 record.

The Kansas City Chiefs are not on the regular season schedule for the Indianapolis Colts. That means Indy will have to wait until the playoffs to get some revenge on Kansas City.

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor stunned by where he stands in franchise history

Buckner was not the only Colts player to appear on Up & Adams recently.

Kay Adams also spoke with Colts RB Jonathan Taylor at Colts training camp practice. She spoke with Taylor about how close he is to becoming one of the best running backs in Colts history.

According to Adams, Taylor is another 1,000-yard season away from passing Colts legends Marshall Faulk and Eric Dickerson to become the number two rusher in franchise history. Taylor's reaction to learning this was priceless.

“I did not know that, I don’t know why our guys never told me that, that’s literally insane,” Taylor said. “I’m hoping that happens because one, if you have 1,000 yards that’s a successful season. If we have 1,000 yards it means we’re running the football pretty well and hopefully that’s translating to a lot of games won.”

Taylor made sure to give some love to his offensive linemen. Every running back knows that the o-line is a hugely important part to their success.

“If you have the guys up front, which I believe we do… The o-line up front, I don’t think guys give them enough credit for how smart they are,” Taylor said. “Yes, they’re very physical, they move people out the way. They’re very, very smart with their technique, their alignment, their assignment, and I think that’s what allowed us to have the season in 2021, and I think that we’re up for it again this year.”

We will be cheering for Taylor to reach this milestone later this fall.