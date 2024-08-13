The Indianapolis Colts have high hopes heading into the 2024 NFL season, and much of that is based on the hope that second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson could stay healthy and live up to expectations. There is some concern about Richardson getting as a runner, and Colts head coach Shane Steichen said he will not be cutting down on the use of his quarterback's legs, making a comparison to Stephen Curry shooting three-point shots.

“I just think obviously his ability to run the football is tremendous, and Steph Curry's ability to shoot threes is tremendous,” Shane Steichen said on Up & Adams. “Now are we going to go crazy with him running the football? There's going to be a time and place to do it, but we're not going to take that away from his game.”

Despite saying that the Colts will not take away Richardson rushing ability, Steichen did say that he has to be smart about the hits he takes when he does do it, and he does feel that the offensive line will be important for protecting him when he is throwing the ball.

“Obviously he's got to be smart with it, there's going to be a time and a place like I said where he's going to use his legs and he's got to be smart, but obviously the offensive line, I feel great about what we have up front, offensive line protection back there when he's throwing it,” Steichen said.

Richardson did play in the Colts' first preseason game against the Denver Broncos, but threw just four passes, completing two of them, and rushed for one yard on one attempt, according to ESPN.

Colts' hope for 2024 season

The Colts are hoping that they can surprise and win the AFC South this season, and the argument for them is that they nearly did so last season without Richardson for the bulk of the games. With Richardson under center, Indianapolis undoubtedly has a higher upside when it comes to win total. The Houston Texans present a tough challenge, but the Colts aim to compete with them.

Richardson is dangerous as a rusher, but has to prove that he can be good enough as a passer to cement himself as a franchise quarterback. The potential is there for him, given the physical traits that he possesses. For that reason, the Colts are one of the more interesting teams to keep an eye on for the 2024 NFL season.