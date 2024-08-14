In Madden 25, you can create custom offensive and defensive playbooks to use in various modes. The game includes all 32 playbooks for each NFL team's offense and defense, as well as nine other pre-made custom playbooks. Therefore, we created a guide on how you can create offensive and defensive custom playbooks in Madden 25. Without further ado, let's build a playbook that will catapult you to the Super Bowl.

How Do You Create Custom Playbooks in Madden 25?

To create a Custom Playbook in Madden 25, players must:

Enter the Creation Zone Menu and Select Playbooks (located between Players & Uniforms and Load/Delete Files)

Select “Create Offense” or “Create Defense”

Select an existing team's playbook to customize and make your own

Once you do that, you'll be able to customize and create a playbook and edit it in various ways. In this menu you'll see four different sub menus:

Firstly, the Audibles menu let you change the four pre-set plays that your offense/defense can audible to before the play begins. This applies to all formations. For example, you can change the audible plays for your goal-line defense as well as when you're in pistol or shotgun formation. Therefore, depending on what formation you run, you'll have a different set of audibles to choose from

In the My Playbook Page, you can rate and remove plays from your playbook. So if you don't like plays like PA Waggle or Deep Post Out, you can remove them with ease. Or, if you don't like them but still want to keep them, you can give them a low rating. This way you can refresh yourself on your favorite plays whenever booting up Madden 25.

The All Plays page, as the name suggests, shows you every play for every formation. You can activate and add plays to your playbook here.

Lastly, the My Gameplay page is where you set the star ratings of a play. This determines how often the play is suggested in specific situations. For example, if you love running a HB Inside Zone on every 1st & 10, make sure to give it a high-rating in that category.

Keep in mind that you can always save and edit your custom playbooks at any time. So if you want to take a break, press the Start (or pause) button on your controller to save your progress. Creating a fully fleshed out playbook takes time, so patience is key if you're trying to create something competitive.

Overall, that wraps up our guide on how to create custom playbooks in Madden 25. Although the process seems intimidating at first, it actually becomes fun over time to just experiment with different plays. Whether you're creating a competitive playbook, or one just for fun, we hope you enjoy creating your own unique offense or defense. If you're looking for more Madden 25 content, learn how to update your rosters, throw a ball, and kick game winning field goals.

