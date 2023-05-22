The Indianapolis Colts‘ tampering inquiry into the Washington Commanders‘ alleged attempts to seek information on the availability of quarterback Andrew Luck has been resolved, according to a report from ESPN’s Stephen Holder.

Earlier this month, a story from ESPN’s John Keim said the Commanders “phoned about retired Andrew Luck,” whose rights are still with the Colts since he retired while under contract. Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay then tweeted the following statement May 7:

“If any NFL team attempted to contact Andrew Luck (or any associate of him)… to play for their Franchise – it would be a clear Violation of the League’s Tampering Policy.”

Irsay even reached out to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell about the Luck situation. However, the matter is resolved. ESPN reported Monday it was determined “the Commanders never spoke to Luck or anyone in his immediate circle and therefore did not violate the NFL’s anti-tampering policy.”

Tampering can lead to serious consequences. The Miami Dolphins were stripped of first- and third-round picks after an investigation concluded the team committed violations by illegally engaging with Tom Brady and Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton, who was under contract with the New Orleans Saints.

Luck played six seasons with the Colts from 2012 to 2018. His best season was 2014, when he threw for 4,761 passing yards and 40 touchdowns against 16 interceptions. Indianapolis advanced to the AFC Championship game but lost to the New England Patriots.

In Luck’s last season in 2018, he played all 167 games and had the highest quarterback rating of his career (98.7). However, he retired two weeks before the 2019 season due to what he described as a recurring cycle of injuries.

“I’ve been stuck in this process,” Luck said then. “I haven’t been able to live the life I want to live.”