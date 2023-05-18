The Washington Commanders sale will not be decided at the next NFL owners meeting in Minnesota, via John Keim of ESPN. A group headed by Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris is set to purchase the Commanders.

“The league staff and finance committee will continue to review the details of the transaction. We will provide the membership with an update in Minnesota.” NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller said.

On Friday, Harris’ group reached an agreement with Dan and Tanya Snyder. They are set to take on the asking price that was set at $6.05 billion, which was announced in November of last year.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Harris’ group will then have the largest sports deal in history when they acquire the Commanders. This beats out the Denver Broncos sale which was valued at $4.65 billion. However, this is not an issue for Josh Harris and his company.

Along with him on this sale are 12 other limited partners to share ownership. Collectively, they have a net worth of $100 billion. It is safe to say that they are more than financially capable of handling this deal. However, everyone in the group must still be vetted which will make the process longer.

The league will need more time to vet Harris’ acquisition of the team. In addition, the NFL is still investigating issues with current owner Dan Snyder. The current Commanders’ ownership has been in shambles over numerous investigations, leading the Snyders to eventually sell.