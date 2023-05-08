A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Andrew Luck has not played football since he decided to hang up his cleats and retire from the game in 2019. Although he’s retired, his NFL rights are still with the Indianapolis Colts. Indianapolis team owner Jim Irsay knows all about that, as he made clear by his strongly worded tweet Sunday night.

“If any NFL Team, attempted to contact Andrew Luck (or any associate of him),” Irsay wrote. “to play for their Franchise – it would be a clear Violation of the League’s Tampering Policy.”

Speculations about a potential Andrew Luck comeback in the NFL were sparked following a story published by ESPN which stated that the Washington Commanders kicked the tires on the former Colts star signal-caller last offseason.

“Even so, they didn’t feel the same urgency they did last offseason, when they called every team that might have a quarterback available. They even phoned about retired Andrew Luck, just in case. “

Andrew Luck played for six seasons in the NFL, all with the Colts, and was one of the best quarterbacks in the league during his time in the pros. Luck ended his NFL career in 2019 with his retirement decision but not before amassing a total of 2,3671 passing yards and 171 touchdowns against 83 touchdowns on a 60.8 percent completion rate. He also had a 53-33-0 career record.

Luck cited injuries as a major reason why he was forced to retire at just the age of 29.

Andrew Luck inked a five-year deal worth $122.97 million with the Colts back in 2016, and even though, he retired before the expiration of that contract, Indianapolis did not go after the signing bonus he got off that transaction.