While many eyes are on the NFL playoffs, most teams are already thinking about the 2023 season and beyond. It will all start with the 2023 NFL Draft in April and who the franchises are selecting. Since there is still a big uncertainty at the top of the draft, some people have different opinions on what teams will do. ESPN’s draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. recently released his first mock draft of the year. It could help provide some insight on what the Indianapolis Colts are likely to do in the first round.

The Colts might hit the jackpot in the 2023 draft. After acquiring veteran Matt Ryan, the Colts had hopes of returning to the playoffs. Unfortunately for them, things were far from perfect.

Indianapolis went just 4-12-1 and missed the postseason. Not only that but the team fired head coach Frank Reich after nine games and brought in former player Jeff Saturday as an interim coach. Reich subsequently was hired to coach the Carolina Panthers Thursday.

With hopes of turning things around, Indianapolis’ first-round selection will likely earn a ton of playing time in Week 1 of the 2023 season. With that being said, here is who Mel Kiper Jr. believes the Indianapolis Colts will pick at No. 4 at the 2023 NFL Draft.

Indianapolis Colts Pick 4: Bryce Young – QB, Alabama

If there was one position that the Colts are having problems with, it’s quarterback. Since Andrew Luck surprisingly retired after the 2018 season, Indianapolis has had seven quarterbacks starting at least once. In 2022 alone, Ryan (12 games), Sam Ehlinger (three) and Nick Foles (two) were given the starting nod.

Because of that, Kiper believes Indianapolis will select Bryce Young with the No. 4 pick. Kiper said the Colts have some intriguing talent on their roster. However, nothing else matters in the NFL if they do not have their quarterback.

In three seasons under Nick Saban at Alabama, Young won a national title as a backup in 2020 and led the Crimson Tide to another College Football Playoff National Championship game the following year, only to lose to rival Georgia. With him as a starter, the team went 23-4.

In 2021, Young had his best individual collegiate season. He won the Maxwell, Davey O’Brien and Manning Awards. He also earned a consensus All-American selection. Most importantly, he received the Heisman Trophy, becoming the first Alabama quarterback to win the award.

In 34 total games, Young completed 65.8% of his passes for 8,356 yards and 80 touchdowns against only 12 interceptions. He also added 162 rushing yards for seven scores.

“There’s a clear gap after the top three passers in this class, and the Colts don’t necessarily have to trade up to get one of them,” Kiper said. “In this scenario, they could take Young, a quick processor with an elite feel for the pocket and how to move around and locate his target.”

Kiper, however, said some NFL scouts might downgrade Young due to his frame. The quarterback is just 6-foot tall and 194 pounds. By being under 200 pounds, the analyst thinks it could hurt his stock.

Alabama QB Bryce Young, a projected top 5 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is working with a nutritionist to try to get up to 210 pounds. Young is "officially" listed at 6'0, 194 pounds but many doubt he actually weights that much.pic.twitter.com/seLOiAiSOj — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 25, 2023

Still, considering Young is reportedly working with a nutritionist to get up to 210 pounds, he has the talent and potential to stay in the top five. With the Colts in need of a quarterback, Young would be an ideal solution.

“I love his tape, though, and I’d be willing to bet on his talent,” Kiper said. “Spread out the offense and watch him throw darts to Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce.”

He could be a starter in Week 1 of his rookie campaign. Also, Indianapolis would not need to trade up to get its franchise quarterback. If Young is available at No. 4, the Colts would get a quality quarterback without giving up any valuable assets.