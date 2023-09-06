The Jacksonville Jaguars will travel to Indianapolis to take on the Colts in Week 1, and Anthony Richardson will be making his first start in the NFL this Sunday. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson commented on the potential that Richardson has ahead of the game this week, comparing him to former NFL MVP Cam Newton.

“I mean, it's tough. You think of him, you think of Cam Netwon — these are big, physical, strong quarterbacks that can also throw the football. And they're athletic,” Doug Pederson said, according to Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “It is a challenge. So each quarterback who can — when you watch the tape, he can break arm tackles. And then he can run for 15, 20, 30, 40 yards and beat you with his legs.”

Anthony Richardson was viewed as a raw quarterback coming out of Florida before the Colts selected him in the 2023 NFL Draft, but one that has a ton of potential in the right situation. The Colts are trying to foster a good situation for him to develop.

Pederson elaborated on what it will take for the Jaguars to defend well against Richardson.

“So, we've got to stay disciplined, obviously, defensively,” Pederson said, according to Simmons. “We've got to be a good tackle football team against guys like this.”

Pederson said he has watched film from a variety of teams to prepare for the game, from Richardson's college film to Eagles film due to Shane Steichen's history with them.

“You definitely go back and watch [college tape], just to see who he is and how [Richardson] operates,” Pederson said, according to Simmons. “And then you go back and watch his preseason tape. And then you go back and watch some of the Philly stuff — what they did with Jalen [Hurts]. Maybe you even go back and watch a little bit of Daniel Jones a little bit because some of their coaches have worked with him. And just see how these different QB runs can affect the game.”

The Jaguars will be a big test for Richardson in his first game.