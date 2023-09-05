The Indianapolis Colts have an running back problem to start the year. With Jonathan Taylor still on the PUP list, the team will be without their star running back for the first four weeks. That's not mentioning Taylor's trade request, which the team is already entertaining. With a rookie quarterback under center, Indy needs to have a solid running back to give Anthony Richardson room to breathe.

With that in mind, Colts fans (and fantasy owners) are wondering what the team's plan at running back will be. Well, according to head coach Shane Steichen, Indy will go with the “hot hand”, whoever that may be, per Joel Erickson.

“I think it’s running back-by-committee,” Steichen said. “Whoever’s got the hot hand, let ‘em ride a little bit.”

The Colts' top option at running back with Jonathan Taylor's injury is Zack Moss. Last season, Moss took over as RB1 late last season after Taylor reaggravated his knee injury in Decemeber. In four games, the RB got 337 yards on 69 carries. That was a good audition for the RB, and under normal circumstances, he'd be the easy pick as the top RB.

However, Moss suffered a broken arm during their training camp. While the Colts RB has returned to the practice field, he's missed significant time learning the new system under Steichen. He might take over as the bellcow RB after a couple of days. For now, though, Indy will split time between Moss and Deon Jackson.

It will also be interesting to see what the Colts do at running back once Jonathan Taylor returns from his injury. Remember: the star RB has requested a trade, and Indy gave him permission to seek a new deal. Will Taylor continue to sit and preserve his health, or will he try to play to boost his trade value and entice teams to take him?