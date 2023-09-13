Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson reportedly was not listed on the injury report on Wednesday after not finishing Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a bruised knee, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Anthony Richardson left the game against the Jaguars late in the fourth quarter after stepping up and trying to run for a touchdown near the goal line. He took a big hit and left the game while Gardner Minshew replaced him. It is a relief that he is not on the injury report, means that the rookie quarterback is on track to play on Sunday in Week 2 against the Houston Texans.

This sets up an exciting matchup between Richardson's Colts and fellow rookie quarterback CJ Stroud's Texans. It will be the first road test for Richardson. Both him and CJ Stroud will be looking to bounce back from Week 1 losses to get their first win in the NFL.

Against the Jaguars, Richardson completed 24-of-37 passes for 223 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Richardson ran 10 times for 40 yards.

Richardson should be a dual-threat quarterback in the NFL, and it will be about refining his passing. He has all of the physical tools to succeed, and it will take some learning from him. That includes avoiding some hits. The one that caused him to leave the game was avoidable. The fact that Richardson is not going to miss any time as of now is huge, every game he plays will be an opportunity for him to learn and get better.

It will be interesting to see how he fares in Week 2 against the Jaguars.