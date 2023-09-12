Anthony Richardson made his NFL debut on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Indianapolis Colts drafted Richardson with the fourth pick in the draft. Richardson is a talented quarterback who showed some great flashes in Week 1.

He did exit the game in the final minute, which is something to monitor moving forward. However, Adam Schefter reported that he has a bruised knee, and no tests are necessary. The Colts fell short to the Jaguars in Week 1, with a score of 31-21. While it was a loss, Indianapolis played well and stayed in the game.

It's impressive that the Colts were able to stay in the game with the Jaguars. Jacksonville is the favorite to win the AFC South after making it to the Divisional Round of the playoffs last season. It's a positive sign for Richardson and Indianapolis in Week 1.

With that said, let's move on to grading Richardson's rookie debut against the Jaguars.

Anthony Richardson's rookie debut grade: B

Although Anthony Richardson and the Colts may have fallen short in Week 1, they showed promise. Richardson completed 24 of 37 passes for 223 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed for 40 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

Richardson is the youngest player in NFL history with a passing and rushing touchdown in the same game.

It was a promising overall debut for the rookie quarterback. His rushing touchdown was electric, and he put his talent on display. However, like many other young quarterbacks, Richardson also made mistakes. His interception happened on a crucial play late in the game with five minutes left. Richardson had his eyes on the receiver that he wanted to throw it to the entire play, which allowed Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell to react and get the interception.

Head coach Shane Steichen showed that he can scheme for a young dual-threat quarterback. Steichen was the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles before signing as the head coach for Indianapolis this offseason. He had success helping Jalen Hurts develop into a force in the NFL. Last season, Hurts had a breakout year and led the Eagles to the Super Bowl with Steichen as the offensive coordinator.

With Steichen's experience developing a dual-threat quarterback into a consistent performer, Richardson has the perfect coach to help him become an elite NFL quarterback. The was evident in Week 1, as Richardson had some great plays in his debut.

The 21-year-old rookie hasn't had the easiest situation to endure this offseason. When drafted, Richardson was set to have star running back Jonathan Taylor as his top weapon. An elite running back can make it way easier for a first-year signal-caller to adjust to the NFL. However, Taylor and the Colts' front office could not agree on a long-term contract. Taylor has now been in trade rumors, and trade talks are expected to pick back up this week.

With Taylor out of the lineup, the run game hasn't been strong enough to help out Richardson. Indianapolis had to rely on Deon Jackson as their top running back. Jackson had 13 carries for 14 yards. He also fumbled twice and lost both in the game. Richardson had the most rushing yards on the team, but they need a reliable ground game outside of Richardson.

In his debut, Anthony Richardson showed flashes and some potential. The Colts should be happy with Richardson's play in Week 1, and they will continue monitoring his development as the season progresses.