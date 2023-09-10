The Indianapolis Colts' Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars came with an Anthony Richardson injury scare late in the fourth quarter, as the rookie quarterback left with just under a minute to play.

Richardson, the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, played better than many expected in his Colts debut, completing 24 of 37 passes for 223 yards with a touchdown and an interception, adding another 40 yards and a score on the ground. But it wasn't quite enough as the Jaguars, behind a big day from Trevor Lawrence, walked out of Lucas Oil Stadium with a 31-21 victory.

Richardson had the Colts in position to cut into the deficit late, leading his team down to the Jaguars' three-yard line. But on 1st & goal, the 21-year-old took a big hit and remained on the ground, bringing the team's medical personnel onto the field and sending a scare to Indianapolis fans everywhere.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Initial reports didn't give much information into what had happened, most declaring that Richardson had suffered some sort of lower-body injury.

But in the immediate post-game aftermath, Pro Football Focus' NFL insider Ari Meirov, Colts' head coach Shane Steichen says there's nothing to worry about as his quarterback avoided anything severe and is expected to be just fine.

#Colts HC Shane Steichen said QB Anthony Richardson avoided anything serious. "He'll be alright." https://t.co/wAD2LMOOuF — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 10, 2023

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero got a bit more specific in a later update, reporting that Richardson simply sustained a bruised left knee.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

#Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson told reporters he bruised his left knee during today's loss to the #Jaguars, but will be fine. Backup Gardner Minshew closed out the game after Richardson departed in the final minute. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 10, 2023

Prior to the injury, Anthony Richardson gave his home crowd several “wow” moments in an attempt to keep the underdog Colts competitive. Just a few minutes after an impressive 12-yard run, the rookie kicked off the second quarter with the first rushing touchdown of his career.

In the third quarter, facing 2nd & 28, Richardson hooked up with Michael Pittman Jr. for a 39-yard touchdown, giving him the first passing TD of his career.

.@GVOaant now has a rushing and passing TD in his first NFL game. All tied up in Indy! 📺: #JAXvsIND on FOX

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/G4uoYVOqQn pic.twitter.com/ryRLz4DO8Y — NFL (@NFL) September 10, 2023

Anthony Richardson and the Colts hit the road in Week 2 for an AFC South showdown with the Houston Texans.