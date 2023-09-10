The Indianapolis Colts invested in the future of their quarterback position by selecting Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick. The rookie is already paying dividends as Richardson quickly rushed for a touchdown in the Colts' Week 1 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Richardson was fired up after scoring his first NFL touchdown:

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As a rookie, Anthony Richardson is already one of the best rushing quarterbacks in the NFL. He has elite speed and also has the size, frame, and strength to take on defenders. Indianapolis is doing a great job with play calling as they have implemented run designs for Richardson. The red zone is a great time to call these plays, and Richardson was able to cash in with his first career touchdown. First-year head coach Shane Steichen helped develop Jalen Hurts during his time as offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles and will look to do the same with Richardson.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Richardson is a duel-threat quarterback and very talented. The Colts have utilized him well so far in his first game. The 21-year-old has a ton of talent but will need time to develop. The arm strength and rushing ability are clear, but Richardson will need to work on his accuracy and not turning the ball over.

He is already showing flashes of being a franchise quarterback with his play. There are lofty expectations for Richardson as the Colts' quarterback position has been a revolving door over the last seven seasons. Indianapolis has had a different starting quarterback for Week 1 during that span. The Colts hope Richardson can be the long-term answer and break that streak.

Richardson is playing well early and has his first of many touchdowns to come in the NFL.