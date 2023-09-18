Given the keys to the team as the Indianapolis' Colts franchise quarterback, Anthony Richardson, the fourth pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, was beginning to show the qualities that made him such a coveted prospect. During the early goings of their Sunday clash against the Houston Texans, Richardson scored two rushing touchdowns, giving the team a 14-0 first quarter lead that they did not relinquish. However, Richardson couldn't see out the game; in fact, the 21-year old QB had to depart shortly after the second quarter began after suffering concussion-like symptoms.

It's always in the franchise's best interest to look out after the well-being of someone the team expects to play a huge role in restoring them to their former glory. The Colts know that Richardson, should he develop to the best of his ability, will be a keeper for the team for years, finally giving them reassurance at the position after Andrew Luck's early retirement.

Thus, Colts owner Jim Irsay may soon urge the team to tell Anthony Richardson to prioritize protecting himself given how important he is to the franchise.

“This game, banging the head. I think it's just something where he's got to protect himself. He's a big physical guy. Obviously, he can run the football and guys do a lot of running now at that position. And, so I think self-protection is an issue,” Irsay said, per Stephen Holder of ESPN.

It's important to note, however, that the Colts will want to encourage Anthony Richardson to be his best self. It will be difficult for the team to clip his wings in the rushing department, as that's where his strength as a quarterback lies. But after suffering a minor injury in Week 1 and then a more serious knock on the head in Week 2, Irsay is merely concerned about the long-term health of their prized quarterback.

“You're always concerned,” Irsay said.

At the very least, Anthony Richardson did not force the issue, asking out and giving way for Gardner Minshew to take over. The hope now for the Colts is that Richardson progresses well in his road to recovery from a concussion, as there's a possibility for these kinds of injuries to linger in the NFL.