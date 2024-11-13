Anthony Richardson is expected to start for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday against the New York Jets. The Colts were defeated by the Buffalo Bills 30-20 last week, as Indianapolis now holds a 4-6 record overall. They are hoping to keep their playoff chances alive, so perhaps Richardson will lead them to a victory over the Jets.

“Just show that I'm willing to be a pro… Willing to sacrifice anything that I need to do for the team,” Richardson said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “I feel like these past two weeks have definitely opened my mind and allowed me to have the opportunity to do that… I'm thankful for these past two weeks.”

Richardson is thankful for the opportunity to put his situation in perspective after losing his starting job. Now he is back under center for the Colts.

Anthony Richardson is ready to start once again, though.

“As a competitor, you never want to just be on the sideline,” Richardson said. “You always feel like there's an opportunity for you to go out there and help the team. But sitting on the sidelines just allowed me to look and see certain things I can correct about myself, certain things that the team needed help with. I'm just forever grateful for the opportunity.”

The Colts and Jets will go head-to-head at 1 PM EST on Sunday. It will be a road clash for the Colts, as Anthony Richardson will do everything he can to help Indianapolis win the crucial game. It projects to be a must-win affair for Indianapolis following their disappointing loss against the Bills.

Richardson features one of the highest ceilings in the NFL. He has an opportunity to become a true NFL star. The Colts likely still envision him being the QB of the future. Richardson can cement his status as QB1 with a quality game on Sunday.