Aug 19, 2025 at 11:59 AM ET

The Indianapolis Colts shocked the NFL world on Tuesday morning. Indianapolis announced that veteran QB Daniel Jones won his training camp battle with Anthony Richardson. He is now the team's starting quarterback. New details are beginning to emerge about why the Colts preferred Jones over Richardson.

Colts insider Zak Keefer shared two insights that stood out to him related to the team's QB battle in training camp.

“When I talked to Daniel Jones early in camp, he said Steichen told both of them the job would go to ‘who the coaches trust,'” Keefer wrote on social media on Tuesday.

Keefer added that Colts head coach Shane Steichen mentioned “running the operation” as one of the decisive factors.

He is not the only one to connect the dots and reach the same conclusion.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Tuesday that “it was a “very close” competition between Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson, as one team source said.”

Schultz reached a similar conclusion, declaring that Steichen went with Jones because of his experience and consistency.

Jones started 69 games for the Giants over six season.

Colts will not have Daniel Jones on “short leash” in 2025

The Colts clearly did not make this Daniel Jones decision lightly.

ESPN's Adam Schefter noted on Tuesday that Indianapolis is in it for the long haul with Jones.

“Colts HC Shane Steichen is not planning for this to be a short-term arrangement for Daniel Jones,” Schefter wrote on social media. “‘He's the starting QB for the season,' Steichen told reporters today. ‘I don’t want to have a short leash on that.'”

Colts fans are already losing their minds about Jones winning the starting job. The announcement seems to signal a huge change to the status quo with the Colts. And possibly the end of the Anthony Richardson era.

Even if Jones is not an attractive option to many NFL fans, he is definitely more reliable than Richardson.

Perhaps Indy's coaching staff is feeling the pressure to succeed ahead of the 2025 season. If that is the case, they may pivot back to Richardson if Jones is not up to the task.

Next up for the Colts is their preseason finale against the Bengals on Saturday.