On Thursday, Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson raised some eyebrows when he hit the “Fly, Eagles, Fly” celebration on Phildelphia's home turf during a preseason game. Richardson recently took the opportunity to explain the taunt, which was directed at Eagles fans in the crowd.

“I ran down there and I was just flapping my arms and having fun,” said Richardson, per Around the NFL. “I hope nobody took it the wrong way. I was just balling and enjoying it.”

Enjoyment is something that has been a rare commodity in Indianapolis in recent seasons.

Last year's Matt Ryan experiment failed miserably, with the team concluding the season on a shocking seven-game losing streak. Ryan was far from the only person to blame. Still, it was clear this offseason that a change was needed at quarterback.

Enter Anthony Richardson, the former Florida Gator who Indianapolis selected fourth overall in this past NFL Draft.

Although it may take some time for Richardson to get adjusted to the speed of things in the NFL, he certainly has all of the physical tools necessary to be a success at the next level, weighing in at 245 pounds and standing six feet, four inches tall.

Eagles fans may have been rubbed the wrong way by Richardson's brazen taunt. However, Colts fans will be happy to see that the new face of their franchise has some swagger to back up his game.

Richardson will have the chance to do it again when the Colts take on the Houston Texans on September 10.