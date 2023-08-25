Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson is already making enemies in the NFL. During Thursday's road preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Colts scored a touchdown and the Richardson proceeded to taunt the Eagles fans with the team's signature celebration.

Richardson approached the stands and waved his arms in the “Fly, Eagles, Fly” motion.

Anthony Richardson hitting the “Fly Eagles Fly” celebration 😳pic.twitter.com/QtsNNnQdiU — PFF (@PFF) August 25, 2023

The highlight occurred on what wasn't a particularly productive outing for Richardson. The ex-Florida Gator completed just six of his 17 pass attempts, good for 78 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

He also rushed for 38 yards on five carries.

Still, the petty taunt will be sure to get Colts fans excited that they have a star on their hands.

After his college career at Florida, Anthony Richardson was selected by the Colts with the fourth pick in this past year's NFL Draft. Richardson will step in to replace Matt Ryan, whose lone season in Indianapolis didn't exactly go according to plan.

At 6'4″ and 245 pounds, Richardson boasts a unique combination of size and athleticism that evoked memories of Cam Newton among some NFL scouts.

While he probably isn't quite ready to dominate at the NFL level just yet, he certainly has all of the physical tools necessary to be elite on the game's biggest stage.

As for the Colts, Indianapolis has just two weeks before they kick things off for real at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars, fresh off of a second-round playoff appearance a season ago.

Hopefully, Richardson will be able to excite fans then as well.