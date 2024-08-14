The Los Angeles Chargers are considering adding a new face to their defensive line, as Teair Tart, the former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle, prepares to visit the team following his recent release. The Dolphins released Tart on Tuesday, and by Wednesday, the Chargers had already expressed interest. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the team scheduled a visit with the veteran player.

Tart began his stint with Miami in April, initially marked as a potential starter. Despite high expectations, his time with the Dolphins was brief. At a press conference on Wednesday, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel explained why the team decided to release Tart. He pointed out that Tart's skills did not match the team's needs in their defensive scheme. McDaniel emphasized that Tart's performance during the offseason ultimately prompted the decision, highlighting a significant mismatch between team strategy and player capability.

At 27, Tart’s NFL journey has been anything but stable. Starting his career as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans in 2020, he showed promise early on, eventually securing a starting position by 2021. Tart’s peak performance came during the 2022 season with the Titans, where he started 16 games and was involved in 44 percent of the defensive snaps. He concluded that season with notable statistics, including 24 total tackles, eight of which were for loss, and contributed one sack and four quarterback hits.

However, his tenure with the Titans concluded abruptly in December 2022 when he was waived and later picked up by the Houston Texans, appearing in just two games. His subsequent move to Miami seemed a fresh start, yet it ended quicker than anticipated, with Tart failing to appear in the Dolphins’ preseason opener and only making it onto the second-team unit in the first depth chart of the year.

The Chargers showing interest in Tart suggests they are looking to strengthen their defensive capabilities, seeing potential in Tart to contribute significantly. His proven track record in the NFL and his experience as a starter could make him a valuable addition to the Chargers’ roster, especially as they gear up for the upcoming season.

Tart's potential integration into the Chargers could offer him the chance to stabilize his NFL career and prove his worth on the field once more. With the season approaching, the Chargers’ consideration of Tart as a reinforcement for their defensive line underscores their strategic efforts to enhance their team performance.

As Tart prepares for his visit to Los Angeles, the coming days could be pivotal in determining his future in the NFL. A successful negotiation with the Chargers could not only provide Tart with another shot at proving his skills but also help the team fortify their defensive stance in anticipation of the challenges of the upcoming season.