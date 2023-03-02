The Indianapolis Colts are armed with the fourth overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, but that may not be good enough for them to make the impact they want to make in the draft. With the Chicago Bears reportedly leaning towards trading the first overall pick of the draft, the Colts have been labeled as a potential suitor, and Chris Ballard‘s latest comments aren’t exactly going to extinguish those rumors.

Indy is likely going to be one of several teams looking to trade up in hopes of landing a new quarterback, which makes them a logical suitor for the Bears top pick. And while Ballard didn’t exactly come out and say that the Colts were going to be looking to swing a trade for the top overall pick, he also didn’t shoot down the rumors when asked about them at the NFL Combine.

“I know all the speculation out there. To move up, there’s got to be a guy worthy of it. … Everybody has just automatically stamped that you’ve got to move up to [No.] 1 to get it right. I don’t know if I agree with that. But that’s going to be the narrative, and that’s OK. If, when we meet as a staff and we say, ‘OK, this is what we need to do. This is the guy for the next 10 to 15 years and we think he’s the right guy,’ we’ll do it. But who’s to say we won’t get one at [No.] 4?” – Chris Ballard, ESPN

The Colts need to add some star talent to their team this offseason, whether it be with their current fourth overall selection or moving up a couple spots to get the top overall pick. Ballard’s comments won’t quell the rumors of Indianapolis moving up in the draft, and it looks like they could end up being a serious suitor for the Bears top overall selection.