The Chicago Bears hold the honor of having the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, for now. According to several reports, Chicago is leaning towards trading the top selection for a haul of other picks.

Honestly, there shouldn’t have even been a debate over Chicago trading down or not. The Bears don’t need a quarterback, and with multiple can’t-miss prospects in this year’s draft, they can get a haul from a team that does need one. Not to mention, the rumors of trading Justin Fields, who was one of the lone bright spots on the team this season, and drafting a new quarterback made no sense.

Anyways, multiple teams should be calling Chicago about the first overall pick. One of those teams should be the Indianapolis Colts, who currently hold the fourth overall pick. Of all the teams in on the pick, the Colts might need it most of all.

Indianapolis desperately needs a quarterback, as the team bringing in new veterans each off-season hasn’t worked. The Colts had an awful 2022 season in which they finished 4-12-1, in large part thanks to awful quarterback play. While they could probably get a signal-caller at No. 4 with the current draft order, another team trading up to first overall could ruin that plan. By trading up to first overall themselves, the Colts would prevent that from happening and ensure they get their prospect of choice.

Without further ado, here is the perfect trade the Colts must offer the Bears for the first overall pick.

Colts receive the first overall pick

Indy’s side of this trade is pretty simple. The Colts just get the first overall pick, as many past trades involving the top selection have gone. Maybe the Colts could get some more mid-round selections, but that just makes things more complicated and would also cost them more assets. For now, let’s just keep it basic with this trade.

As for who Indy could pick here, well that’s where it gets tricky. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the players with the best four odds to go first overall are all quarterbacks, those being Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis. However, examining new head coach Shane Steichen’s history with quarterbacks could give us some insight.

Obviously, Steichen worked as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator before coming to Indy. He helped develop Jalen Hurts into the star that he is now, so a more mobile quarterback like Young, or Richardson if the Colts are feeling bold, might appeal to him. Young is the much more polished prospect of the two, while Richardson is more of a project with sky-high potential.

On the other hand, Steichen also worked with the Chargers for years before coming to Philly, as a quarterbacks coach from 2016 to 2019 and offensive coordinator in 2020. This means he worked with Phillip Rivers and Justin Herbert, both of whom are more pocket passers. If Steichen decides to build off this experience, then maybe Stroud or Levis could be the pick instead.

No matter what, there’s no doubt that the Colts will take their new quarterback after trading up.

Bears receive three draft picks

In this scenario, Chicago receives three draft picks from Indy for the top selection. Specifically, the Bears would get the Colts’ fourth overall pick, their second-rounder this year (35th overall) and another second-rounder next year. It may seem like an underwhelming return, but let’s run through and explain why this makes sense.

First, Chicago is only moving down three spots in this trade. They can still get the elite defensive player they so desire, either Will Anderson or Jalen Carter depending on what Arizona does, and get some more draft capital on top of it. While insiders have suggested the Colts may need to trade their 2024 first-rounder as well, that feels excessive.

Second, the Bears still have the option of trading back again to accrue even more draft picks. Maybe there’s another QB-needy team that can’t afford to trade up to first overall. In that case, the Bears could get a haul from the Colts, and another one from this second team. They will likely want that elite defensive prospect at fourth overall, but it’s an intriguing option regardless.

Third, this article is about the perfect trade the Colts must offer. If it was from a Bears perspective, then we’d have the Colts giving up more to move up. Because it’s not though, we’re keeping the price lower.

One thing’s for sure, though, what Chicago does with this pick will be one of the top storylines to watch this offseason. Only time will tell what the Bears do.