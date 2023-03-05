The Indianapolis Colts are in desperate need of a new quarterback. Holding the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Indianapolis has paid close attention to this year’s top QBs. But while the NFL Combine seems like the best opportunity to evaluate those quarterbacks, Colts’ GM Chris Ballard isn’t that interested.

This year, the top QB prospects are Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis. The Colts had an opportunity to watch all but Young at the Combine. However each performed at the Combine, Ballard doesn’t think it’ll get the Colts any closer to finding their franchise quarterback, via Zak Keefer of The Athletic.

“Look, we want every kid to work out and throw but they’re throwing on air, let’s be real,” Ballard said. “And then they’re throwing on air to wideouts they’ve never really thrown to. So let’s be realistic here. They’ve all got plenty of tape to watch. That’s where we’re going to get something from it.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The NFL Combine gives teams a better idea of each prospect’s athleticism. However, those prospects aren’t put into game settings. Teams can get a better read of a quarterback’s mechanics, but they won’t see how he performs under pressure. Ballard plans to rely more on the existing tape for each QB.

Whoever they select, that quarterback will be filling the revolving door that has been the Colts’ quarterback situation. After so much QB turmoil, Indianapolis knows they have to nail their pick. Ballard knows how important that decision is. But the NFL Combine won’t do him much help.