The Indianapolis Colts have spent much of training camp dealing with the fallout of Jonathan Taylor's shocking trade request. One guy brought in to help make up for Taylor's absence was veteran running back Kenyan Drake, but for as quick as Drake was brought to Indianapolis, he was just as quickly let go of by the team.

Drake played sparingly throughout preseason, picking up 36 yards on his 13 carries, and it's clear he was behind the eight ball from the get go. With a Taylor trade seemingly imminent, keeping Drake around as depth could have been a decent option for Indianapolis, but they opted to cut him on Sunday morning.

Via Tom Pelissero:

“The Colts released veteran RB Kenyan Drake, per source.”

Drake has bounced around the NFL quite a bit during his time in the league, as the Colts were the fifth team he was on as he prepares to enter his eighth season in the league. Drake is coming off a solid season with the Baltimore Ravens as a secondary running back (109 CAR, 482 YDS, 4 TD, 17 REC, 89 YDS, 1 TD) but he could not find a way to stick around with Indy.

Teams always need running backs, so chances are Drake won't be without a home for very long before he lands somewhere else. There's also a chance he could be brought back on the Colts practice squad if he doesn't land somewhere else, which makes sense given their big question mark at the running back spot. This is a somewhat surprising move, but it doesn't seem like Drake will be without a home for very long.