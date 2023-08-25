With trade talks already underway, Jonathan Taylor is apparently not interested in spending any more time in the Indianapolis Colts locker room than is absolute necessary. He was the first player to clear out and make his way to the buses following the team's 27-13 preseason victory versus the Philadelphia Eagles, per the IndyStar's Nate Atkins.

Maybe he wanted a window seat? Obviously, this is not a good sign for the few hopelessly optimistic Colts fans who are still out there. The organization has been fielding multiple offers for the star running back the last couple days, but even if a deal does not materialize, it seems unlikely that Taylor would be willing to play for Indianapolis again.

The displeased All-Pro did not believe he was being properly valued by the organization and thus requested a trade at the end of July. It was initially met with steadfast resistance from owner Jim Irsay, but Taylor was granted permission to talk with other teams about a potential move earlier this week. His impending exit feels unavoidable at this point.

Tension cannot fester for much longer. The Colts are not in any shape to withstand an entire season of drama. Although many fans will be upset to see the 24-year-old go elsewhere, an alternative resolution does not appear feasible.

Jonathan Taylor battled injury issues last season, which have persisted in training camp, but when healthy, No. 28 has been one of the best pure runners in football. He still managed 4.5 yards per carry and 861 rushing yards in 11 games at less than full strength. Taylor's potential new employer better hope he can still move as fast on the field as he can off it.