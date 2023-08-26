The Miami Dolphins have a new running back target in mind. After whiffing on Dalvin Cook, the team is turning their attention towards Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. Taylor, who is disgruntled with the Indy front office, is seeking a trade. It was initially rumored that Miami was interested in bringing the star RB over. However, according to Jeremy Fowler… the Dolphins aren't in a rush to trade for Taylor.

The Dolphins already made an offer for Jonathan Taylor. Having a top-tier running back is still valuable in this league, especially for a team like Miami. Already, the team has made an offer for Taylor, an offer they said was “reasonable”. However, the Colts are seeking a large haul for Taylor, including first-round picks.

Miami would definitely love to have a player of Taylor's caliber on their roster. The Dolphins already have the fastest WR duo in the league in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. However, their lack of a stellar running back allows defenses to key in on the two receivers. If the Dolphins get a player like Taylor on their roster… defenses will have a much harder time defending the two wide receivers.

Still, the Dolphins don't want to shell out more than they need to for Taylor. While having Taylor is a good thing, it does seem like Miami is the only one taking a shot at the star running back. Because of that, they don't feel pressured to up the ante for the running back. We'll see if the team decides to pursue the star RB harder over the next few weeks.