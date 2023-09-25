Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin had an epic two-word reaction following their 22-19 overtime victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

“Everybody eats,” Franklin said (via Colts.com's JJ Stankevitz).

#Colts LB Zaire Franklin through the first 3 weeks has a #NFL leading 45 total tackles. He is on pace to record 255 total tackles. The NFL record was set in 1993 and is 214. pic.twitter.com/VTwn1fSSDv — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) September 24, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Zaire Franklin and the Colts' huge win over the Ravens in Week 3

The Colts certainly didn't lose their appetites following their crucial Week 3 win. That's because their defense held serve from the opening kickoff. Zaire Franklin led the charge with 15 tackles on Sunday. He has had 45 tackles through the Colts' first three games. Franklin has risen to the occasion following Bobby Okereke's departure to the New York Giants in the offseason. Safety Julian Blackmon wasn't far behind Franklin with 12 tackles.

Indy's pass rushers also held their own against the injury-depleted Ravens. Edge rusher Samson Ebukam also had a big day for the Colts: he had one sack, one forced fumble, and two tackles for losses.

The Colts' secondary had major question marks following the departures of Stefon Gilmore and Isaiah Rodgers. They also had a rough outing against the Texans in Week 2. The Colts' defensive backs allowed 337 passing yards in their 31-20 win over Houston last week.

It was a different story against the Ravens on Sunday. Julius Brents and Kenny Moore shone brightest for the Horseshoe in Week 3. Their group allowed Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to throw just two passes beyond 20 yards. Remarkably, both of them fell incomplete.

Quarterback Gardner Minshew and running back Zack Moss led the charge for the Colts on the other side of the ball. The latter had a big day (122 rushing yards and one touchdown) following the recent release of running back Deion Jackson. Kicker Matt Gay's four field goals measuring 50 feet and beyond iced the game for Indy.

Zaire Franklin doesn't back down from anybody. He took shots at Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams on social media last year. With Franklin enjoying the best year of his six-year NFL career so far, expect him to trade barbs with the opposition moving forward.