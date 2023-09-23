The Indianapolis Colts' running back room will look a bit different on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

The team has decided to release Deon Jackson and promote Trey Sermon from the practice squad. Via Ian Rapoport:

“The Colts are releasing RB Deon Jackson, source said, and bringing up RB Trey Sermon from the practice squad for the week. Jackson started Week 1 amid injuries.”

Jackson was the starter in Week 1 but he struggled immensely, racking up just 14 yards on 13 carries. He also fumbled twice. That resulted in him not seeing a lick of playing time in Week 2, especially because Zack Moss did return from injury. Jackson played just one snap on special teams.

Moss is the clear RB1 moving forward while Jake Funk appears to be his backup. Jackson didn't really prove enough to keep a roster spot but there's still a chance the Colts could sign him to the practice squad just in case.

Indianapolis will be looking to build off their Week 2 win over CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans, but it won't be easy without Anthony Richardson, who is dealing with a concussion.

That being said, Gardner Minshew is always capable of stepping up. He put in work after Richardson's injury, going 19 for 23 for 171 yards while throwing for a touchdown. Minshew's experience should come in handy for the Colts.

As for Sermon, it's doubtful he sees a ton of touches behind Moss and Funk but if one of them is struggling, perhaps he'll be called upon. Indianapolis will be looking to move to 2-1 in Week 3.